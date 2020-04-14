VUG Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the Vanguard Growth ETF (Symbol: VUG) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $172.43, changing hands as high as $173.15 per share. Vanguard Growth shares are currently trading up about 3.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VUG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VUG's low point in its 52 week range is $133.573 per share, with $202.1848 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $172.74.

