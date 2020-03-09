VTIP Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of the Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (Symbol: VTIP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $49.33, changing hands as low as $49.23 per share. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities shares are currently trading down about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VTIP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VTIP's low point in its 52 week range is $48.41 per share, with $49.98 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $49.26.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.