VTI Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (Symbol: VTI) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $151.88, changing hands as high as $152.89 per share. Vanguard Total Stock Market shares are currently trading up about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VTI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VTI's low point in its 52 week range is $109.49 per share, with $172.5567 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $152.32.

