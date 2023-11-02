VTHR Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of the Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (Symbol: VTHR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $189.19, changing hands as high as $189.44 per share. Vanguard Russell 3000 shares are currently trading up about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VTHR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VTHR's low point in its 52 week range is $166.51 per share, with $205.035 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $190.00.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.