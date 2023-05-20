VTech Holdings - ADR (VTKLY) Declares $0.42 Dividend

VTech Holdings - ADR said on May 18, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $0.42 per share ($0.84 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.17 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of July 20, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of July 21, 2023 will receive the payment on August 18, 2023.

At the current share price of $6.20 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 13.55%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in VTech Holdings - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VTKLY is 0.03%, an increase of 16.37%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.34% to 190K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.84% Downside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for VTech Holdings - ADR is 5.90. The forecasts range from a low of 5.19 to a high of $6.75. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.84% from its latest reported closing price of 6.20.

The projected annual revenue for VTech Holdings - ADR is 2,441MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.76.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pzena Investment Management holds 106K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 140K shares, representing a decrease of 31.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VTKLY by 30.38% over the last quarter.

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 83K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 58K shares, representing an increase of 29.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VTKLY by 21.03% over the last quarter.

