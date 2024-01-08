Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF, which added 10,664,942 units, or a 1.7% increase week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the SQY ETF, which added 375,000 units, for a 38.5% increase in outstanding units.

VIDEO: VTEB, SQY: Big ETF Inflows

