VTC Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (Symbol: VTC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $75.05, changing hands as low as $74.79 per share. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond shares are currently trading off about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VTC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, VTC's low point in its 52 week range is $70.0932 per share, with $79.78 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $74.82.
