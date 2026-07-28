VST or NRG: Which Utility Stock Has Greater Upside Potential?

The companies operating in the Zacks Utility - Electric Power industry are well positioned to benefit from the accelerating clean energy transition and supportive government policies. Rising electricity demand from EV adoption, AI-driven data centers, digital infrastructure, manufacturing reshoring and electrified heating is fueling sector growth. Meanwhile, Inflation Reduction Act tax credits and grants are improving renewable energy and storage project economics, supporting sustained long-term growth.



Two leading U.S. independent power producers, Vistra Corp. VST and NRG Energy NRG, are well positioned to benefit from the ongoing transition toward cleaner electricity generation. Both companies operate diversified power portfolios that include natural gas, nuclear and renewable assets, while continuing to expand battery storage to improve grid reliability and support renewable integration. As electricity demand accelerates, fueled by AI-driven computing, data centers and electrification, both companies are increasing generation capacity to capture long-term growth opportunities.



NRG Energy offers a strong investment proposition, supported by robust financial performance and a strategy aligned with evolving power market trends. The company is well positioned to meet rising electricity demand from data centers and AI-related applications. NRG Energy's acquisition of 18 natural gas-fired power plants from LS Power will nearly double its generation capacity to approximately 25 gigawatts (“GW”), significantly enhancing the ability to provide reliable electricity across nine states. Combined with disciplined capital allocation and growth initiatives, NRG is well placed to create long-term shareholder value.



Vistra also stands out as an attractive investment, backed by its diversified generation portfolio and growing exposure to low-carbon energy. The company owns approximately 40.65 GW of generation capacity across natural gas, nuclear, solar and battery storage assets. Its acquisition of Energy Harbor substantially strengthened its nuclear fleet, enhancing the ability to supply reliable, carbon-free electricity while capitalizing on rising power demand from data centers and other energy-intensive industries.



Both companies are well positioned to capitalize on favorable industry trends and stand to benefit from a lower interest-rate environment. Against this backdrop, a closer comparison of their fundamentals can help determine which stock offers the stronger investment opportunity.

VST & NRG’s Earnings Growth Projections

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Vistra’s 2026 and 2027 earnings indicates a year-over-year increase of 80.99% and 18.07%, respectively.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NRG Energy’s 2026 and 2027 earnings indicates a year-over-year increase of 10.16% and 26.55%, respectively.



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Return on Equity

Return on Equity (“ROE”) is an important measure of financial performance that indicates how efficiently a company converts shareholder equity into profits. It highlights management’s effectiveness in utilizing invested capital to grow earnings and enhance shareholder value.



VST’s current ROE is 105.64% compared with NRG’s 70.67%, both outperforming the industry’s 11.21%.



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Net Profit Margin

Net profit margin measures how efficiently a company converts revenues into profit after all expenses, offering insight into its overall profitability and financial health.

Vistra's net margin is 14.77X compared with NRG Energy’s 4.48X.



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Valuation

Vistra currently appears to trade at a premium compared with NRG Energy on a Price/Earnings Forward 12-month basis. (P/E- F12M).



VST and NRG are currently trading at 14.95X and 13.33X, respectively, compared with the industry’s 15.65X.



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Price Performance

Vistra’s shares have gained 2.2% in the past three months against NRG Energy’s decline of 8.4%.

Price performance (Three months)



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Summing Up

Vistra and NRG Energy are among the leading U.S. energy providers with strategies focused on clean energy expansion and the transition toward a lower-carbon economy. Their strong market positions and well-defined growth plans make both companies attractive long-term investment options for investors seeking exposure to the evolving energy landscape.



Vistra is currently trading at a premium valuation compared with NRG Energy. Yet, VST is currently showing a better ROE, net profit margin, stronger earnings estimate movement and higher share price gains. Given these findings, we conclude that Vistra currently has better upside potential compared with NRG Energy. Both companies currently have a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.