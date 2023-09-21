VRP Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of the Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (Symbol: VRP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $22.48, changing hands as low as $22.41 per share. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred shares are currently trading off about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VRP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, VRP's low point in its 52 week range is $20.875 per share, with $23.73 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $22.50.
