VRDN Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Viridian Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: VRDN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $20.30, changing hands as low as $20.12 per share. Viridian Therapeutics Inc shares are currently trading down about 8.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VRDN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, VRDN's low point in its 52 week range is $10.925 per share, with $39 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.41.
