VPU Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of the Vanguard Utilities ETF (Symbol: VPU) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $137.28, changing hands as high as $137.90 per share. Vanguard Utilities shares are currently trading up about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VPU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VPU's low point in its 52 week range is $96.09 per share, with $156.43 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $138.00.

