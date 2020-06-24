VPL Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (Symbol: VPL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $64.46, changing hands as low as $64.28 per share. Vanguard FTSE Pacific shares are currently trading off about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VPL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VPL's low point in its 52 week range is $48 per share, with $71.0675 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $64.20.

