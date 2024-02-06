Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF, which added 24,664,932 units, or a 2.9% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of VOO, in morning trading today Apple is up about 0.1%, and Microsoft is lower by about 0.4%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the FT Vest DJIA Dogs 10 Target Income ETF, which added 300,000 units, for a 40.0% increase in outstanding units.

VIDEO: VOO, DOGG: Big ETF Inflows

