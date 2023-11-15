VONV Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (Symbol: VONV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $67.69, changing hands as high as $67.98 per share. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value shares are currently trading up about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VONV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, VONV's low point in its 52 week range is $62.92 per share, with $72.02 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $68.01.
