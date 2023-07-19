Volvo Group Q2 Profit Rises - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Swedish commercial vehicle manufacturer Volvo Group (VOLVY.PK) reported Wednesday that its second-quarter income grew to 10.82 billion Swedish kronor from prior year's 10.52 billion kronor.

Earnings per share amounted to 5.30 kronor, higher than 5.14 kronor a year ago.

Operating income increased to 14.46 billion kronor from 13.75 billion kronor last year. The latest results included a negative effect of 1.27 billion kronor from a previously announced restructuring provision in Nova Bus and costs of 6 billion kronor relating to claims arising from the European Commission's 2016 antitrust settlement decision.

Adjusted operating income amounted to 21.73 billion kronor, up from 13.75 billion kronor last year. Adjusted operating margin was 15.4 percent, compared to prior year's 11.6 percent.

Net sales increased 18 percent to 140.8 billion kronor from 118.9 billion kronor last year. Adjusted for currency movements, the increase was 11 percent.

Martin Lundstedt, President and CEO, said, "In Q2 2023, the Volvo Group continued to perform well, with continued growth and improved profitability. ... Thanks to a strong commercial focus, we have been successful in improving margins while managing cost inflation and increased disturbances in the supply chain."

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

