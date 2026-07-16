Volatility, Increased Client Activity to Support IBKR's Q2 Earnings

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. IBKR is set to report second-quarter 2026 results on July 21, after market close. Its earnings and revenues are expected to have improved year over year.



In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Results were primarily hurt by a rise in expenses. However, an increase in revenues, growth in customer accounts and a rise in daily average revenue trades (DARTs) acted as tailwinds.



IBKR has a decent earnings surprise history. The company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in one, the average surprise being 11.7%.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. price-eps-surprise | Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. Quote

IBKR’s Earnings & Sales Projections for Q2

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Interactive Brokers’ earnings has been revised 3.4% higher to 61 cents per share in the past seven days. The estimate indicates a 19.6% rise from the year-ago quarter’s reported number.



The consensus estimate for sales is pegged at $1.66 billion, suggesting a year-over-year increase of 12.2%.

Interactive Brokers’ Other Key Q2 Estimates

Client trading activity remained robust in the second quarter as investors actively repositioned portfolios amid shifting expectations surrounding artificial intelligence, persistent inflation, geopolitical uncertainties and a more hawkish Federal Reserve. Heightened volatility encouraged trading across equities, options, fixed income, foreign exchange and commodities.



IBKR’s monthly brokerage metrics point to continued momentum, with DARTs rising sharply year over year throughout the quarter, while client accounts and customer equity also expanded at a healthy pace. June alone recorded 5.27 million DARTs, up 53% year over year, alongside a 34% increase in client accounts and 40% growth in client equity.



Thus, strong trading volumes across stocks, options and futures, combined with continued customer acquisition, are expected to have driven higher commission income for IBKR. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for commission revenues stands at $605 million, implying 17.2% year-over-year growth.



The company’s net interest income (NII) is also expected to have been a major growth driver in the quarter. Customer margin loan balances continued to expand during the quarter, reflecting healthy demand for leverage amid strong equity markets, while customer credit balances remained elevated as IBKR attracted new assets. The Federal Reserve kept benchmark interest rates unchanged in the quarter but maintained a hawkish stance by signaling another potential rate increase later this year, allowing interest yields on margin loans and client cash balances to remain favorable. A solid lending scenario, along with stabilizing funding and deposit costs, is expected to have positively impacted IBKR’s NII in the quarter. The consensus estimate for NII is $956 million, indicating an 11.2% increase from the prior-year quarter.



Revenue from other fees and services is also expected to have improved, supported by a larger client base, higher market data subscription fees, increased exchange-related payments and greater demand for ancillary brokerage services as trading activity remained elevated. The consensus estimate for this line item is $74 million, suggesting a 19.4% year-over-year increase.



On the expense side, operating costs are expected to have increased as IBKR continues investing in technology infrastructure, platform enhancements, artificial intelligence capabilities, product innovation, cybersecurity, customer support and regulatory compliance.

What Our Model Unveils for IBKR

According to our quantitative model, the chances of Interactive Brokers beating earnings estimates this time are high. This is because it has the right combination of the two key ingredients — a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or better.



You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Earnings ESP: Interactive Brokers has an Earnings ESP of +3.28%.



Zacks Rank: The company currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Other Finance Stocks Worth a Look

Here are a couple of other finance stocks that you may want to consider, as these too have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in their upcoming releases:



Zions Bancorporation ZION is scheduled to announce second-quarter 2026 results on July 20. The company carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present and has an Earnings ESP of +0.53%.



Quarterly earnings estimates for Zions have been unchanged at $1.57 per share over the past week.



The Earnings ESP for Prosperity Bancshares PB is +1.76%, and it carries a Zacks Rank #3 at present. The company is slated to report second-quarter 2026 results on July 29.



Over the past seven days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PB’s quarterly earnings has been unchanged at $1.54 per share.

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Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (PB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.