FTNT

Vodafone Extends Partnership With Fortinet To Offer Converged Networking And Cybersecurity Services

April 29, 2025 — 09:57 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Vodafone Group (VOD.L, VOD) and Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT), Tuesday announced an extended partnership to provide their converged networking and cybersecurity services in countries across Europe, Asia, and the U.S.

Under this collaboration, Fortinet's software-defined wide area network, and FortiSASE cloud-based security solutions will be integrated with Vodafone Business, ensuring secure digital transformation worldwide.

Vodafone said that the collaboration will provide customers with the benefits of new digital connectivity to more places whilst ensuring that their digital assets, employees, partners and users are protected.

Currently, Vodafone's stock is trading at $9.60, up 0.37 percent, and Fortinet's stock is trading at $102.81, up 0.17 percent on the Nasdaq.

