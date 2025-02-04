Vodafone To Commence EUR 480 Mln Share Buyback

(RTTNews) - Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L, VOD) announced that it will commence a share repurchase programme of ordinary shares in the share capital of Vodafone of $0.20 each. The maximum consideration of share repurchase would be 480 million euros.

The firm has given a non-discretionary instruction to Goldman Sachs International in relation to the purchase by GSI. The company noted that GSI is acting as riskless principal during the period commencing on February 4 and ending no later than May 19.

In London, Vodafone shares were trading at 65.76 pence, down 6.08 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.