Vodafone To Commence EUR 480 Mln Share Buyback

February 04, 2025 — 03:52 am EST

(RTTNews) - Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L, VOD) announced that it will commence a share repurchase programme of ordinary shares in the share capital of Vodafone of $0.20 each. The maximum consideration of share repurchase would be 480 million euros.

The firm has given a non-discretionary instruction to Goldman Sachs International in relation to the purchase by GSI. The company noted that GSI is acting as riskless principal during the period commencing on February 4 and ending no later than May 19.

In London, Vodafone shares were trading at 65.76 pence, down 6.08 percent.

