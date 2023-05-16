Vodacom Group (VODAF) Declares $3.30 Dividend

Vodacom Group said on May 15, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $3.30 per share ($6.60 annualized). Previously, the company paid $3.40 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 22, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 23, 2023 will receive the payment on June 26, 2023.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 172 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vodacom Group. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VODAF is 0.27%, a decrease of 8.07%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.62% to 63,339K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,189K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,171K shares, representing an increase of 0.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VODAF by 15.12% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,910K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,967K shares, representing a decrease of 0.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VODAF by 12.72% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 5,655K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,477K shares, representing an increase of 3.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VODAF by 5.63% over the last quarter.

ESGE - iShares ESG MSCI EM ETF holds 3,772K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,382K shares, representing an increase of 10.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VODAF by 0.24% over the last quarter.

LZOEX - Lazard Emerging Markets Equity Portfolio Open Shares holds 3,184K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,533K shares, representing a decrease of 10.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VODAF by 6.06% over the last quarter.

