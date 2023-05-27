Vodacom Group Ltd - ADR (VDMCY) Declares $0.17 Dividend

Vodacom Group Ltd - ADR said on May 24, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $0.17 per share ($0.34 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.20 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 22, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 23, 2023 will receive the payment on July 3, 2023.

At the current share price of $5.44 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 6.31%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vodacom Group Ltd - ADR. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 50.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VDMCY is 0.00%, a decrease of 72.50%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 18.57% to 2K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 35.74% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Vodacom Group Ltd - ADR is 7.39. The forecasts range from a low of 5.96 to a high of $8.95. The average price target represents an increase of 35.74% from its latest reported closing price of 5.44.

The projected annual revenue for Vodacom Group Ltd - ADR is 142,557MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.33.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 2K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 22.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VDMCY by 85.53% over the last quarter.

