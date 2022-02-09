VO Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (Symbol: VO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $242.18, changing hands as high as $242.42 per share. Vanguard Mid-Cap shares are currently trading up about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VO's low point in its 52 week range is $206.71 per share, with $261.53 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $241.97.

