VNET Group (VNET) Stock Jumps 7.1%: Will It Continue to Soar?

VNET Group VNET shares ended the last trading session 7.1% higher at $7.08. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 19.3% gain over the past four weeks.

VNET is benefiting from strong demand for wholesale and retail IDC services, driven by AI-related applications and robust customer orders across various industries.

This provider of carrier-neutral internet data center services is expected to post quarterly earnings of $0.02 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of -66.7%. Revenues are expected to be $313.14 million, up 14.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For VNET Group, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on VNET going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

VNET Group is part of the Zacks Internet - Software industry. D-Wave Quantum Inc. QBTS, another stock in the same industry, closed the last trading session 7.8% higher at $15.98. QBTS has returned -16.2% in the past month.

D-WAVE QUANTUM's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at -$0.07. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +30%. D-WAVE QUANTUM currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

