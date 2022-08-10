VMW Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of VMware Inc (Symbol: VMW) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $118.75, changing hands as high as $119.76 per share. VMware Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VMW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VMW's low point in its 52 week range is $91.53 per share, with $167.83 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $119.28.

