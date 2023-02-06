VMBS Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of the Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (Symbol: VMBS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $46.87, changing hands as low as $46.54 per share. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities shares are currently trading off about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VMBS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VMBS's low point in its 52 week range is $43.33 per share, with $51.78 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $46.62.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.