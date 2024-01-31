Vivendi To Explore Split Into Four Entities

(RTTNews) - French Media Group Vivendi SA's (VIV.L, VIVEF.PK) Management Board will be exploring the feasibility of a project to split the company into four entities, each of which would be listed on the stock market.

The Supervisory Board of the global leader in culture, entertainment, media, and communications gave its approval to structure the split around four entities such as Canal+, Havas, a publishing and distribution entity, and an investment company.

Canal+ Group has a subscriber base of over 25 million in nearly 50 countries. Further to the acquisition of M7 and SPI, the company has taken strategic stakes in businesses such as MultiChoice, Viu, and Viaplay.

The second proposed entity, Havas has over 23,000 employees spread across more than 100 countries.

Vivendi further plans to create a new entity in publishing and distribution with its stake in Lagardère and wholly owned Prisma Media. Lagardère is the third largest book publisher for the general public and educational market, Travel Retail as well as press and live entertainment activities. Prisma Media is the leader of magazine publications and online media in France with a portfolio of some 30 brands.

An investment company would own listed and unlisted financial stakes in the cultural, media, and entertainment sectors.

This split project would provide each of the four listed companies with the human resources and the financial agility necessary for their development.

A new update on the study of the split project will be presented to the Supervisory Board meetingon March 7, 2024.

