Vistra Unusual Options Activity For May 14

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Vistra.

Looking at options history for Vistra (NYSE:VST) we detected 23 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 52% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 39% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $334,283 and 17, calls, for a total amount of $904,009.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $70.0 to $120.0 for Vistra over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Vistra's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Vistra's whale activity within a strike price range from $70.0 to $120.0 in the last 30 days.

Vistra Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume VST CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $18.4 $18.2 $18.4 $82.50 $150.8K 42 1 VST PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $17.3 $17.1 $17.3 $100.00 $119.3K 3 70 VST CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $5.3 $5.0 $5.3 $120.00 $79.5K 529 150 VST CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $7.3 $7.2 $7.2 $95.00 $72.0K 3.7K 114 VST CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $4.5 $4.2 $4.5 $100.00 $67.5K 7.8K 172

About Vistra

Vistra Energy is one of the largest power producers and retail energy providers in the us Following the 2024 Energy Harbor acquisition, Vistra owns 41 gigawatts of nuclear, coal, natural gas, and solar power generation along with one of the largest utility-scale battery projects in the world. Its retail electricity business serves 5 million customers in 20 states, including almost a third of all Texas electricity consumers. Vistra emerged from the Energy Future Holdings bankruptcy as a stand-alone entity in 2016. It acquired Dynegy in 2018.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Vistra, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Vistra Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 3,612,119, the price of VST is up by 0.96%, reaching $91.04. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 85 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About Vistra

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $100.33333333333333.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Buy rating for Vistra, targeting a price of $110. An analyst from BMO Capital persists with their Outperform rating on Vistra, maintaining a target price of $109. Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Janney Montgomery Scott lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $82.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

