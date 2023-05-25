Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) Declares $0.10 Dividend

Vishay Intertechnology said on May 23, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share ($0.40 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.10 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 15, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 16, 2023 will receive the payment on June 29, 2023.

At the current share price of $25.15 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.59%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.94%, the lowest has been 1.31%, and the highest has been 3.13%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.31 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.12 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.13. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.05%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 679 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vishay Intertechnology. This is a decrease of 25 owner(s) or 3.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VSH is 0.25%, a decrease of 2.75%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.39% to 140,538K shares. The put/call ratio of VSH is 3.15, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.48% Downside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Vishay Intertechnology is 21.76. The forecasts range from a low of 19.19 to a high of $25.20. The average price target represents a decrease of 13.48% from its latest reported closing price of 25.15.

The projected annual revenue for Vishay Intertechnology is 3,540MM, an increase of 0.72%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.72.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Kim holds 5,771K shares representing 4.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 5,117K shares representing 3.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,307K shares, representing a decrease of 3.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VSH by 2.83% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,997K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,001K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VSH by 0.27% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,931K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,967K shares, representing a decrease of 0.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VSH by 10.95% over the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 3,419K shares representing 2.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,801K shares, representing a decrease of 11.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VSH by 33.35% over the last quarter.

Vishay Intertechnology Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Vishay manufactures one of the world's largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.™ Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the NYSE.

