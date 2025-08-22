Visa's Cross-Border Volumes on the Rise: Can the Upswing Last?

Visa Inc.’s V cross-border platforms are specialized solutions designed to facilitate fast, secure and efficient movement of money across international borders. At the center of this is Visa Direct, a platform that enables near real-time payments to cards, bank accounts and wallets globally. In April 2025, Geoswift announced the integration of Visa Direct with its cross-border payments platform, paving the way for payouts in 32 countries across 13 currencies.

Another platform is Visa B2B Connect, which focuses on business-to-business cross-border payments. This platform is particularly valuable for large enterprises managing international supply chains and vendor payments. In June 2025, Qatar Islamic Bank partnered with Visa to enhance cross-border B2B payments via the Visa B2B Connect platform, enabling faster, secure transfers to more than 120 countries.

In addition, Visa integrates multi-currency and FX services within its cross-border platforms to provide transparency and flexibility for both consumers and businesses. Together, these cross-border platforms enhance Visa’s value proposition beyond card-based payments. Besides, V has always remained at the forefront to enhance its cybersecurity capabilities that add an extra layer of security to these platforms.

Visa partners with remittance providers, fintechs and digital wallets through its cross-border platforms. If V can continue to enhance its cross-border capabilities through technology advancements, the strategy could expand the reach of its cross-border platforms, boost transactions and bring higher international transaction revenues. Cross-border volumes of V advanced 12% year over year in the third quarter of fiscal 2025, while international transaction revenues rose 14% year over year.

How are Competitors Faring?

Some of Visa’s competitors with a strong cross-border business include Mastercard Incorporated MA and PayPal Holdings, Inc. PYPL.

MA’s cross-border platform, Mastercard Move, empowers banks, non-bank financial institutions and their customers—including direct disbursers—with secure, near-instant money transfer solutions, both within countries and across borders. The suite of solutions covers more than 200 countries and supports 150+ currencies. Cross-border volumes improved 15% on a local currency basis in the second quarter of 2025.

PayPal’s global scale, supported by licenses in key regions and its subsidiaries in Luxembourg, the UK and Singapore, allows it to facilitate seamless cross-border payments. Its cross-border transactions typically generate higher revenues and margins than domestic transactions. In the second quarter, cross-border total payment volume improved 10% year over year.

Visa’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

Shares of Visa have gained 30.7% in the past year compared with the industry’s 22.5% growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, V trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, above the industry average of 22.16.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Visa’s fiscal 2025 earnings implies a 13.7% rise from the year-ago period. The consensus mark for revenues indicates 10.9% year-over-year growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

V currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

