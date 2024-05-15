Visa Unusual Options Activity For May 15

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Visa.

Looking at options history for Visa (NYSE:V) we detected 29 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 48% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 41% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $158,334 and 25, calls, for a total amount of $1,331,134.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $175.0 to $300.0 for Visa over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Visa's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Visa's whale trades within a strike price range from $175.0 to $300.0 in the last 30 days.

Visa Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume V CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/17/24 $4.0 $3.75 $3.7 $277.50 $166.5K 1.2K 719 V CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/17/24 $6.4 $6.25 $6.25 $275.00 $121.8K 1.6K 2.7K V CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/21/24 $5.75 $5.7 $5.75 $280.00 $86.2K 5.7K 204 V CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $60.95 $59.8 $60.59 $230.00 $85.0K 2.1K 14 V CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/17/24 $3.4 $2.8 $3.4 $275.00 $85.0K 1.6K 250

About Visa

Visa is the largest payment processor in the world. In fiscal 2022, it processed over $14 trillion in total volume. Visa operates in over 200 countries and processes transactions in over 160 currencies. Its systems are capable of processing over 65,000 transactions per second.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Visa, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Visa Currently trading with a volume of 5,356,601, the V's price is up by 1.25%, now at $281.22. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 69 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Visa

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $306.4.

An analyst from Wedbush persists with their Outperform rating on Visa, maintaining a target price of $300. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Mizuho keeps a Neutral rating on Visa with a target price of $275. An analyst from Piper Sandler has revised its rating downward to Overweight, adjusting the price target to $322. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from RBC Capital continues to hold a Outperform rating for Visa, targeting a price of $315. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Baird continues to hold a Outperform rating for Visa, targeting a price of $320.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Visa options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.