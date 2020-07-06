Visa Seeks Ethereum Developer for New ‘Distributed Application’

The worldâs largest payment network is looking for a developer with knowledge of Ethereum to work on a new blockchain-based application.

Visaâs job posting, first reported by Decrypt, says the payments giant is looking for a blockchain engineer with at least two yearsâ experience with blockchain architecture, and decentralized applications (dapps).

The successful candidate will join Visa B2B â its blockchain-based cross border payments platform that launched last June â at the companyâs global headquarters.

The new hire will work as part of a team building a new âdistributed application.â

Although primarily focused on Ethereum, the company is also interested in developers with knowledge building on Bitcoin, Ripple, or the R3 enterprise blockchain.

Visa processes up to 150 million transactions worldwide every day, making it the largest payment network in the world.

A former member of the Libra Association, Visa has expressed an interest in the potential for well-regulated blockchains to radically overhaul payments systems in emerging and developing markets.

The job ad doesnât provide any more information on what the mentioned distributed application could be. CoinDesk has reached out to Visa for comment.

See also: Visa Patent Filing Would Allow Central Banks to Mint Digital Fiat Currencies Using Blockchain

