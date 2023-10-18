VIS Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the Vanguard Industrials ETF (Symbol: VIS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $195.40, changing hands as low as $194.00 per share. Vanguard Industrials shares are currently trading off about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VIS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, VIS's low point in its 52 week range is $163.06 per share, with $213 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $193.89.
