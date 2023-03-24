VIS Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of the Vanguard Industrials ETF (Symbol: VIS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $179.54, changing hands as low as $179.27 per share. Vanguard Industrials shares are currently trading down about 0.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VIS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, VIS's low point in its 52 week range is $156.85 per share, with $199 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $180.05.
