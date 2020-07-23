VIS Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of the Vanguard Industrials ETF (Symbol: VIS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $137.62, changing hands as high as $137.94 per share. Vanguard Industrials shares are currently trading down about 0.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VIS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VIS's low point in its 52 week range is $89.8791 per share, with $160.6314 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $136.71.

