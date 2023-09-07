Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (AIO) Declares $0.15 Dividend

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund said on August 31, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.15 per share ($1.80 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.15 per share.

Shareholders of record as of September 11, 2023 will receive the payment on October 2, 2023.

At the current share price of $18.32 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 9.83%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 8.83%, the lowest has been 6.05%, and the highest has been 14.27%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.72 (n=179).

The current dividend yield is 0.58 standard deviations above the historical average.

Read the Ultimate Guide to Dividend Harvesting.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 52 funds or institutions reporting positions in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 7.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AIO is 0.05%, a decrease of 13.83%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.73% to 4,955K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Karpus Management holds 1,439K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,489K shares, representing a decrease of 3.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AIO by 2.40% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 477K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 502K shares, representing a decrease of 5.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AIO by 187.16% over the last quarter.

Advisors Asset Management holds 441K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 494K shares, representing a decrease of 11.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIO by 5.17% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 383K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 346K shares, representing an increase of 9.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AIO by 36.31% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 287K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 358K shares, representing a decrease of 24.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AIO by 13.29% over the last quarter.

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company's debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile. Innovators and Disruptors -- The Fund invests in a growing universe of opportunities across a broad spectrum of technologies and sectors embracing the disruptive power of artificial intelligence and other new technologies. Differentiated Approach -- The Fund employs a differentiated, multi-asset approach which strives to create an attractive risk/reward profile through fundamental research and dynamically allocating across public and private investments in convertible securities and equities. Specialist Managers -- Co-managed by Allianz Global Investors' Artificial Intelligence and Income & Growth investment teams, the Fund leverages one of the leading global investment managers with deep expertise in technology, multi-asset, and closed-end fund strategies.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.