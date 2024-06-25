VIRT vs. MCO: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors interested in Financial - Miscellaneous Services stocks are likely familiar with Virtu Financial (VIRT) and Moody's (MCO). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.

There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.

Currently, Virtu Financial has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Moody's has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that VIRT is likely seeing its earnings outlook improve to a greater extent. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.

Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.

VIRT currently has a forward P/E ratio of 9.51, while MCO has a forward P/E of 39.82. We also note that VIRT has a PEG ratio of 0.43. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. MCO currently has a PEG ratio of 3.31.

Another notable valuation metric for VIRT is its P/B ratio of 2.60. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. By comparison, MCO has a P/B of 20.81.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to VIRT's Value grade of B and MCO's Value grade of F.

VIRT sticks out from MCO in both our Zacks Rank and Style Scores models, so value investors will likely feel that VIRT is the better option right now.

Zacks’ Top 3 Hydrogen Stocks

Demand for clean hydrogen energy is projected to reach $500 billion by 2030 and grow 5-FOLD by 2050. Want in? Zacks has targeted 3 diversified titans that could lead the way to becoming hydrogen powerhouses.

One has crushed the market over the past 25 years – up +2,400% to +380%.

Another already has capital commitments of $15 billion for low carbon hydrogen products through 2027 alone.

Our third pick soared to 52-week highs in Q4 2023 and has raised its dividend every year for over a decade.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Virtu Financial, Inc. (VIRT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Moody's Corporation (MCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.