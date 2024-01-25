VIRT Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Virtu Financial Inc - Class A (Symbol: VIRT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $18.41, changing hands as low as $17.00 per share. Virtu Financial Inc - Class A shares are currently trading down about 10.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VIRT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, VIRT's low point in its 52 week range is $16.26 per share, with $21.035 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $17.25.
