Virgin Galactic Is Going Nowhere if It Doesn't Answer This Big Question

Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE) has begun to complete monthly space flights, a sign of maturity for the company. But to get to any kind of positive cash flow, the company needs to build its next-generation spacecraft and scale operations to near-daily flights.

In this video, Travis Hoium discusses what Virgin Galactic needs to show investors when it reports earnings; if a major question isn't answered, the stock could continue to slide.

*Stock prices used were mid-day prices of Nov. 7, 2023. The video was published on Nov. 7, 2023.

10 stocks we like better than Virgin Galactic

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Virgin Galactic wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of November 6, 2023

https://youtu.be/PcKgeiqRahY

Travis Hoium has positions in Virgin Galactic. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Travis Hoium is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.