VIG Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (Symbol: VIG) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $149.93, changing hands as low as $149.10 per share. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation shares are currently trading off about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VIG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, VIG's low point in its 52 week range is $132.64 per share, with $165.0428 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $149.79.
