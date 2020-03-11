VICR Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Vicor Corp (Symbol: VICR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $37.77, changing hands as low as $36.86 per share. Vicor Corp shares are currently trading down about 11.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VICR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VICR's low point in its 52 week range is $26.50 per share, with $57.86 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $37.49.

