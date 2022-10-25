Vicor Corp Bottom Line Drops In Q3

(RTTNews) - Vicor Corp (VICR) announced a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $8.1 million, or $0.18 per share. This compares with $13.3 million, or $0.29 per share, in last year's third quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 21.4% to $103.1 million from $84.9 million last year.

Vicor Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

