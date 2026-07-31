VICI Properties Q2 Earnings Call Highlights AFFO Outlook Raise

VICI Properties Inc. VICI used its second-quarter 2026earnings callto highlight relationship-driven expansion, new tenant additions and continued capital deployment. Management emphasized a broader experiential real estate strategy while maintaining focus on long-term partnerships.

The company raised the low end of its 2026 AFFO outlook after completing several investments, including transactions with Golden Entertainment, Clairvest and Club Med.

VICI Expands Partner Network

VICI added three tenants during the second quarter, bringing its roster to 16. President and COO John W. Payne said the additions reflected the company’s focus on experienced operators and relationship-based growth.

The company closed its $1.16 billion Golden Entertainment sale-leaseback, began its Northfield Park lease with Clairvest and completed the Gamehost real estate acquisition in Alberta.

Management also highlighted Club Med as an important strategic relationship. Payne said the Carambola Beach Resort investment represented VICI’s first build-to-suit investment and first Caribbean property acquisition.

VICI Properties Builds New Channels

VICI Properties reported second-quarter 2026 revenues of $1.06 billion, up 5.7% year over year. AFFO per share increased 4.6% to $0.62, matching the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Revenues exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.04 billion.

VICI Properties Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

VICI Properties Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | VICI Properties Inc. Quote

CEO Edward Pitoniak said the reported quarter demonstrated the company’s strategy of growing by expanding relationships and increasing the scale of existing partnerships.

The company updated full-year 2026 AFFO guidance to $2.675-$2.695 billion or $2.45-$2.47 per share.

VICI Prioritizes Capital Deployment

VICI maintained its focus on investing available capital rather than repurchasing shares. CFO David Kieske said the company continues to find attractive opportunities through investments and its loan portfolio.

Kieske noted that total debt stood at $17.2 billion, with approximately $2.5 billion of liquidity at quarter's end. Net debt to annualized second-quarter adjusted EBITDA was approximately 4.9x.

The company also expanded its use of structured investments, with management noting that build-to-suit transactions can provide attractive solutions for growth-focused partners.

VICI Properties Tracks Market Trends

VICI Properties highlighted continued strength in Las Vegas, where management said gaming revenues, room rates and convention demand remained supportive.

Payne said regional gaming operators have improved offerings through investments, technology and stronger customer experiences. He described regional markets as benefiting from operational improvements and innovation.

During the Q&A session, analysts also questioned tenant trends and private-market ownership changes. Management said it continues to receive property-level financial information from tenants and reviews lease and loan investments regularly.

VICI Prepares for Future Growth

VICI said its relationship-driven model remains central to identifying new opportunities. Management pointed to Club Med’s expansion plans and potential future collaboration as an example of building partnerships over time.

Analysts asked about possible regional gaming opportunities and Caesars-related developments. Management said it continues discussions with partners while allowing ongoing transactions and operating priorities to develop.

The company’s second-quarter actions reflected continued portfolio expansion, while management maintained attention on liquidity, tenant relationships and disciplined investment.

Zacks Signals for VICI

VICI carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). The Zacks Rank reflects earnings estimate revisions and is designed to help indicate the potential for stock performance over a one- to three-month period. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The stock’s Style Scores include Value Score C, Growth Score F, Momentum Score B and VGM Score D. Zacks Style Scores evaluate value, growth and momentum characteristics, with higher grades indicating stronger relative characteristics.

The Zacks Rank can change as analysts revise earnings estimates following new company developments and financial results. Style Scores provide additional context alongside the Rank when evaluating stock characteristics.

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