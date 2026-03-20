VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) ended the recent trading session at $26.83, demonstrating a -4.11% change from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.51% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.97%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 2.01%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 6.33% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's loss of 6.38% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 3.63%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of VICI Properties Inc. in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect VICI Properties Inc. to post earnings of $0.61 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 5.17%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $1.02 billion, indicating a 3.91% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.44 per share and a revenue of $4.16 billion, representing changes of +2.52% and +3.94%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for VICI Properties Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.02% higher. Right now, VICI Properties Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, VICI Properties Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.45. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 11.54 for its industry.

It is also worth noting that VICI currently has a PEG ratio of 3.22. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. REIT and Equity Trust - Other stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.47 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 147, finds itself in the bottom 40% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.