VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

In the latest close session, VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) was up +1.09% at $27.86. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.01%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.55%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.44%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 0.72% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Finance sector's gain of 1.95%, and the S&P 500's gain of 0.86%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of VICI Properties Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.6, signifying a 5.26% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $1.02 billion, showing a 4.08% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $2.37 per share and a revenue of $4.01 billion, signifying shifts of +4.87% and 0%, respectively, from the last year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for VICI Properties Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. VICI Properties Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at valuation, VICI Properties Inc. is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.27. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 11.19.

Meanwhile, VICI's PEG ratio is currently 2.74. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As of the close of trade yesterday, the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.49.

The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 110, putting it in the top 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.