Viant Technology Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Viant Technology Inc. (DSP) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $1.75 million, or $0.10 per share. This compares with $0.63 million, or $0.04 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Viant Technology Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $13.83 million or $0.15 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.21 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 39.8% to $90.05 million from $64.41 million last year.

Viant Technology Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.75 Mln. vs. $0.63 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.10 vs. $0.04 last year. -Revenue: $90.05 Mln vs. $64.41 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $65 - $68 Mln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.