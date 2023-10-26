VGT Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of the Vanguard Information Technology ETF (Symbol: VGT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $401.01, changing hands as low as $397.76 per share. Vanguard Information Technology shares are currently trading off about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VGT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VGT's low point in its 52 week range is $303.58 per share, with $462.97 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $399.25.

