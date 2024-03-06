And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the Guru Index ETF, which lost 440,000 of its units, representing a 30.6% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of GURU, in morning trading today Air Products and Chemicals is up about 0.6%, and Ally Financial is lower by about 2.2%.
VIDEO: VGSH, GURU: Big ETF Outflows
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.