VGLT Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of the Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (Symbol: VGLT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $59.76, changing hands as low as $58.93 per share. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury shares are currently trading down about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VGLT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VGLT's low point in its 52 week range is $51.905 per share, with $67.0765 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $58.90.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.