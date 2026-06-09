V.F. (VFC) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

V.F. (VFC) ended the recent trading session at $17.01, demonstrating a +2.35% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.26%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.17%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.97%.

The maker of brands such as Vans, North Face and Timberland's stock has dropped by 7.36% in the past month, falling short of the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 1.2% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.23%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of V.F. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.22, marking a 8.33% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $1.68 billion, reflecting a 4.85% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $1.1 per share and revenue of $9.52 billion, indicating changes of +34.15% and -0.88%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for V.F. should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.7% lower within the past month. As of now, V.F. holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, V.F. is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 15.11. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.88, so one might conclude that V.F. is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, VFC's PEG ratio is currently 1.34. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Textile - Apparel industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.98.

The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, placing it within the top 37% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow VFC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

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V.F. Corporation (VFC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.