VEU Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (Symbol: VEU) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $53.84, changing hands as low as $53.68 per share. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US shares are currently trading off about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VEU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VEU's low point in its 52 week range is $49.4732 per share, with $56.63 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $53.80.

