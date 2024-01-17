VEU Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of the Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (Symbol: VEU) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $53.84, changing hands as low as $53.68 per share. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US shares are currently trading off about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of VEU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, VEU's low point in its 52 week range is $49.4732 per share, with $56.63 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $53.80.
Also see: Cheap Energy Shares
DYNF Videos
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding ADS
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.