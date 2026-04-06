Vertiv's Liquid Cooling Stack Gaining Adoption: A Sign for More Upside?

Vertiv VRT is benefiting from the growing adoption of its liquid cooling stack, which is becoming increasingly critical in the evolving data center landscape. The company’s extensive product portfolio, which spans thermal systems, liquid cooling, UPS, switchgear, busbars and modular solutions, has been a key catalyst.



Vertiv’s innovative products, such as the Trim Cooler, optimized for high-temperature operations, and its converged solutions, such as OneCore and SmartRun, demonstrate the company’s ability to address the growing complexity of data center cooling needs.



Vertiv’s liquid cooling solutions, including its advanced fluid management capabilities, are well-positioned to capitalize on this trend. The company’s acquisition of PurgeRite has further strengthened its expertise in fluid management, enabling it to offer end-to-end solutions for chilled water and liquid-cooled AI data centers.



Vertiv’s partnership with NVIDIA has been a key catalyst. In March 2026, Vertiv announced its partnership with NVIDIA to improve the combined physical infrastructure for AI factories. This will be done through DSX SimReady digital power and cooling assets, standardized 12.5MW modular building blocks Vertiv OneCore and system-level designs that integrate power, cooling and controls. The goal is to reduce deployment complexity, speed up readiness, improve scalability and enable digitally validated, high-performance AI infrastructure from the grid to the chip level.



The increasing adoption of Vertiv’s liquid cooling stack is a strong indicator of the company’s ability to capture market share in the rapidly expanding data center industry. For first-quarter 2026, revenues are expected to be between $2.5 billion and $2.7 billion. Organic net sales are expected to increase in the 18% to 26% range.

VRT Suffers From Stiff Competition

Vertiv’s AI infrastructure solutions are facing increasing competition from Amphenol APH and Super Micro Computer SMCI. Both Amphenol and Super Micro Computer are expanding their offerings to support high-density, AI-driven data center deployments.



Super Micro Computer is well-positioned to benefit from the growing demand for AI infrastructure. In March 2026, the company unveiled new systems based on NVIDIA Vera Rubin platforms, designed with liquid-cooling technology to accelerate AI infrastructure deployment and improve performance efficiency.



Amphenol recently expanded its liquid cooling connector portfolio, introducing MQD, UQD/UQDB Rev 2.0 and SHQD series to address rising thermal demands in AI data centers, EV charging and energy storage systems.

Vertiv’s Share Price Performance, Valuation, and Estimates

VRT’s shares have gained 61.3% in the year-to-date period against the broader Zacks Computer & Technology sector and the Zacks Computers - IT Services industry’s decline of 6.1% and 17.8%, respectively.

VRT Stock's Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Vertiv stock is trading at a premium, with a trailing 12-month Price/Book of 25.36X compared with the Computer and Technology sector’s 9.25X. VRT has a Value Score of F.

VRT's Valuation



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 earnings is pegged at $6.16 per share, which has increased by a penny over the past 30 days. This indicates a 46.67% increase from the reported figure of 2025.

Vertiv Holdings Co. Price and Consensus

Vertiv Holdings Co. price-consensus-chart | Vertiv Holdings Co. Quote

Vertiv currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Amphenol Corporation (APH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.